Massive move in the search for dark matter

A mile beneath the City of Lead, scientists at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) have successfully moved the central component for one of the most ambitious science experiments in the world.

From right to left, Jack Bargemann, Simon Fiorucci, Alvine Kamaha, Charles Maupin, Jake Davis, Jeff Cherwinka, Pawel Majewski, and Doug Tiedt, welcome the arrival of the LUX-ZEPLIN central detector to the 4,850-foot level at the Sanford Underground Research Laboratory. The detector, which is lying on its side, will ultimately be surrounded by several other tanks. (Credit: Matthew Kapust/Sanford Underground Research Facility)

Last week, crews transported the central detector in the LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) experiment to the research level at SURF. It is the largest direct-detection dark matter experiment in the United States.

So, how do you get a 5,000 pound, 9-foot-tall particle detector nearly a mile underground? Very carefully, apparently.

"This was the most challenging move of a detector system that I have ever done in decades of working on experiments," said Jeff Cherwinka, the LZ chief engineer from the University of Wisconsin, who led the planning effort for the move along with SURF engineers and other support.

"Crews had to lower the massive device - called a cryostat - down the old gold mine elevator shaft very slowly. Normally, the elevator ride to the 4850 level where the labs are takes about 15 minutes - for the cryostat, it took 45 minutes. On top of that, they had to keep it perfectly clean, otherwise the experiment could be compromised.

"Before the move, the detector was bagged twice, then inserted in the transporter structure," said Theresa Fruth who works on the detector. "Then, the transporter was wrapped with another layer of strong plastic."

The move took several months of planning which even included practice runs.

"The LZ/SDSTA team's attention to the smallest details and teamwork made this event an amazing success for the future of dark matter research at SURF," said Mike Headley, Executive Director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority. "I'm incredibly proud of our SDSTA staff and our partnership with the LZ Collaboration."

Once installed, the cryostat will be filled will liquid xenon and be used in an attempt to prove the existence of dark matter.

