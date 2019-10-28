Update: Board of Education passes bond proposal to renovate Rapid City Area School

After some in the Rapid City community opposed a $250 million bond proposal to renovate schools, the Rapid City Area School District is bringing that number down to $189,553,000 and are making more major changes.

One of the changes that is getting mixed reviews from parents is what will happen to Wilson Elementary School and three other elementary schools.

It's an idea some parents like and others hate.

To keep an elementary school in the center of the city, Board of Education member Christine Stephenson pushed the idea of moving the children from Wilson Elementary School to Rapid City High School.

With the new location being three minutes away, her idea was to make it accessible for parents, use the high school's building to it's full capacity and give children access to the downtown art resources.

Some parents found the small travel inconvenience worth it.

"I agree with it, a little bit of an inconvenience for myself. While that may not be the best for me. If it's best for the school district, in return it could be good for my children now and going forward. I totally agree with it," Eric Braun, a Wilson Elementary School parent, said.

Other parents felt closing Wilson is too sentimental and is creating more chaos.

"Your kids going down there. That's going to be more hustling. For the daycare, that's going to be more hustling. Maybe it's going to be more hustling on the kids," Collanton Nicholas, a Wilson Elementary School parent, said.

The school is still deciding where they will move all the high school students.

"To take a building that holds six hundred kids and only utilize really for half of that amount while we are trying to be fiscally responsible. That doesn't make any sense. We should be using the building that can hold 600 kids to teach 600 kids," Stephenson said.

Also, the property tax amount changed. Homeowners would no longer have to pay the one dollar property tax for every $1,000 value on a home, it would now slashed down to 85 cents instead.

While West Middle School will no longer be rebuilt, South Middle School will still be replaced.

Nothing is set in stone yet because a vote is needed first.

The election could take place on February 25th 2020.

If the people vote for this bond all these changes will be implemented.

But if not, the school district will have to turn to alternative plan. The school district is still brainstorming potential ideas that include school transfers, classroom size increases and maybe bringing two schools into one facility.