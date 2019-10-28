Rapid City's latest snowplow approach uses less salt and chemicals

Water quality may not be a top priority while tackling slick roads, but for the Rapid City Street Department, it goes hand in hand with plowing.

"It's very important to protect Rapid Creek through Rapid City, it's an economic driver first of all for the city of Rapid City, it's used by people swimming, tubing, the trout fishery is world-class, it's one of the best in the region, so it's very important to protect those things," said Galen Hoogestraat, hydrologist for the Dakota Water Science Center.

That protection comes by using fewer chemicals and less salt on the roads.

The Rapid City Street Department superintendent said during windy weather, about 60 percent of salt on the streets will end up in gutter lines if it's not pre-wetted, which can lead to more contaminants in the creek.

"If we start letting pollutants and contaminants get into our waterways it's really hard to take them back so it's just really important to control these things before they get into our streams and lakes," Hoogestraat said.

Although there haven't been major issues with water quality in the area, runoff from streets goes into the water supply untreated and carries with it contaminants.

"We're trying to be as proactive for the public as we can be, whether it be plowing, sanding, salting, whatever it might be to keep everybody moving as safely as they can," said Dale Pfeifle, superintendent for Rapid City Street Department.

Currently, snowplows pre-wet salt before spreading it on the roads.

The pre-treatment means less salt on the streets, which saves time and money.

"We're putting out 3.07 gallons per ton, we can monitor it more closely and we can put it where we need it," Pfeifle said.

Another advantage to using less salt is fewer chemicals are going into Rapid Creek.

"This is the only planet we have left, and I mean we're trying to do our best to take care of it, it's even more beneficial to the vehicles as far as you don't use as much product so you're not harming the cars, the streets any more than absolutely necessary," Pfeifle said.