Great Halloween deals offered at Goodwill

Halloween is just days away and if you're running behind this year on getting costumes or decorations, Goodwill has you covered.

The average consumer spends about $50-60 on Halloween costumes each year.

All this week Goodwill of the Great Plains is having "spooktacular" deals on all things Halloween to save you some money. Adult costumes are $5 and children's costumes are at $3. Many of their decorations and other accessories are also on sale.

"Well in reality, we have lots of costumes and I still have a lot more coming out so this whole week it will be filled and I always look at it as they're in decent shapes and there are great costumes," said Michelle Yelland, a team leader at Goodwill. "Some of them are practically new and so you can spend $5 rather than $45 for the same thing."

Goodwill is also taking new and gently used Halloween costume donations even after Halloween.

