Recycling in a unique way

One Rapid City woman is recycling grocery bags in a unique way.

About three years ago, Nancy Stephenson was looking for a new way to recycle her items. So she decided to put her love for crocheting and recycling together.

Now she makes all-purpose bags out of grocery bags.

She has made quite a few of these creations over the years and says she loses count when it comes to the number of hours it takes, along with how many grocery bags she uses to create the final product.

And when people see the pieces, Stephenson says many are impressed, but she hopes they learn something from it.

"I like to see people recycle and I like to see people do things with their hands. And not looking at cell phone and Ipads," says Stephenson.

Currently, Stephenson only creates the bags but says she is open to making other items.