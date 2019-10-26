Black Hills Community Theater hosts pumpkin carving festival

A pumpkin carving festival hosted by the Black Hills Community Theater took place at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

Parents and children could bring their own pumpkins and carving tools or used the provided materials.

The theater's technical director showed participants various scientific experiments using pumpkins.

Dave DeChristopher is the Director of Education for the theater and said collaborating with other students is important for experiential learning, and an event like pumpkin carving allows students to receive that.

"We found there's not that much arts education in the schools just because of budget cuts and things. So we've been working really hard to get grants and raise money so we can offer those experiences to teachers for free because all that experiential learning is really important, not just performance, but also getting up and working on things on their feet," said DeChristopher.

All the funds from the festival go toward Black Hills Community Theater Education programs and the theaters upcoming Disney's Frozen Junior play in Dec.

