Wild West Hackin' Fest draws hackers from around the country

Deadwood may not seem like a hot bed for some of the nation's brightest cybersecurity minds but for the past two days more than 600 amateur and professional hackers flocked to the area.

They were attending the annual Wild West Hackin' Fest. It's a business conference with a twist - those attending are learning how to break into secure systems. The hope is to learn the methods criminals use so cybersecurity personnel can defend against potential attacks.

"We break into places to help make sure that other people can't break into places," said John Strand, quoting the 1992 movie Sneakers - a film about a group of hackers paid to test the security of companies in California by breaking into them.

Strand is the owner of Black Hills Information Security, the primary sponsor of the conference.

"By learning the offensive tradecraft that hackers use we can develop better defense," Strand said. "Offense must inform defense."

Along with games aimed developing those skills, there are also talks with some of the best in the business. For participants like Michael Mimo it is an important opportunity for himself and his staff.

"I attended last year," Mimo said, from Massachusetts. "This year I brought along some people that work for me. I want them to experience these sorts of community events where they can practice their skills and get better at cybersecurity."

The event is largely put on by Black Hills Information Security - a local cybersecurity company with international recognition.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.

