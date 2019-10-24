Black Hills Reads gives almost 2,000 books to teachers and organizations

Black Hills Reads was selected among 100 applications to receive more than seven thousand dollars worth of books.

The donation from the First Book OMG Book Awards program includes 1,913 new books and e-Books.

The books received from the donation were distributed to six different organizations in the area.

In addition, 32 teachers in the Black Hills received credit from the grant to order books for their classrooms.

Kayla Klein is the Director of Black Hills Reads.

"Get it out to educators specifically to help them build their libraries in their classroom and then next move on to organizations on a larger level that works with younger kiddos. Some of those partners include the South Dakota Department of Health, Early Childhood Connections...," said Klein.

Other organizations include TREC Badlands Head Start, Rural America Initiatives, Black Hills Special Services Cooperative 21st Century Discovery, and Baby's First Book Bag through the Black Hills Reads Program.

Black Hills Reads was among nine states in the first cycle of awards to receive the grant.

Klein said reading and having access to books is essential to learning.