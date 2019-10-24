2020 Forest Action Plan identifies major changes compared to ten years ago

Approximately 86% of South Dakota's coniferous forests are in the Black Hills, making the location a major priority for the state Department of Agriculture.

"Our strategy wants to create a more resilient forest so it can withstand insect outbreaks and large scale disturbances such as wildfire," said Marcus Warnke with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

The department created a 2020 action plan, which has some major changes compared to the plan from ten years ago. That includes a separate readiness plan dedicated to addressing an encroaching beetle that was found within South Dakota's borders just one year ago.

"So that was one of the big changes from 2010 Forest Action Plan, when that one was written we did not have Emerald Ash Borer within our state's border. Just 2018 is when we found it in Sioux Falls," said Warnke.

Forests are a vital part of any state's ecosystem. Our Black Hills National Forest brings in millions of dollars of revenue. Whether it's hiking, biking, or camping, there's plenty of adventure for any outdoor enthusiast.

"Assessing the forest resources out there to make sure our hills are still capable of providing those tourist and recreational activities is really important because that is a value we want to maintain and have for future generations," said Warnke.

The plan shows the need for more wind-breaks or shelterbelts: lines of trees planted outside of forests, which protect them from strong winds and erosion.

"Since those were planted in the late 1930s those are getting to the point where they are aging out and in need of full replacement in some cases," said Warnke.

