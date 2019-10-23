Water protectors object to DAPL ruling request

The Army Corps of Engineers wants their environmental study to be the only environmental study done on the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Several Native American activist groups disagree.

"We are definitely not on the same page when it comes to what the pipeline companies are saying," said Nick Tilsen, president and CEO of the NDN Collective.

The Corps is asking a federal judge to accept their August 2018 finding that no more environmental studies are needed and that the pipeline is completely safe.

"We do not agree with that statement. We believe that there is still more public commenting that needs to be done," Tilsen said. "Doing these really low level studies are not good enough."

The big issue, according to Tilsen, is water. Fear of the pipeline leaking and contaminating water sources drove thousands of people to protest the construction of the pipeline three years ago.

One of those "water protectors" is Candi Brings Plenty. She was at Cannon Ball where they camped out for months until authorities required them to vacate the area. She says as the pipeline companies attempt to expand, more protests could follow.

"It's not a question of if, it is definitively yes," Brings Plenty said. "We will stand up and protect our water. We are not protesters - we are protectors. We will continue protecting until the end of our days."

Three years later, Brings Plenty is now the indigenous justice organizer for the ACLU of South Dakota. She says they are prepared to object to any legal decision they feel is unjust.

"I definitively feel that this is another one of our rights that are being violated," Brings Plenty said. "Being the indigenous justice organizer, we are going to empower the oyate, the community, to use their voices and to organize and stand up and testify."

We reached out to the Corps for comment and they did not get back to us. No word yet on when a ruling will be issued.

