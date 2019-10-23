Explicit message written in front of Obama statue

The next time you take a trip to downtown Rapid City, you might see this explicit message in front of the Barack Obama statue.

James Van Nuys is the sculptor of the Obama statue with the City of Presidents.

"Public art gets vandalized, in fact, most public property generally gets vandalized and I've dealt with it in pieces around town for years. As problems go with the public art that I've dealt with, this is pretty minor," said Van Nuys.

Sources say the writing has been in front of the statue for almost a week, but nothing was reported to the City of Presidents or the Police Department.

'We just ask that people find productive ways to exercise those freedoms and find a way that doesn't impact private or public property," said Community Relations Specialist of Rapid City Police Department, Brendyn Medina.

As I put my foot over the vandalism and tried to scrape the material off it did not come off, which means whatever was used is most likely permanent.

"In something like this, it's pretty easy to clean up. I wouldn't imagine anything more than a scrub brush or a power wash is what its going to take to return this to normal," said Medina.

Van Nuys asks people to simply leave the statues alone so people can enjoy them.

We received an update that the explicit writing was removed around 3:30 pm on Wed., but you'll still be able to see traces of it for now.