Snow clean up in Deadwood

More snow has hit the Lead and Deadwood area, and crews have been out cleaning up the mess.

Since July, crews have been bracing for the winter weather by prepping equipment and purchasing sand to create sand piles.

No matter the size of the storm, Lead city administrator Mike Stahl says the public's safety is key.

Due to there being many steep hills in the area, Stahl says keeping the roads clean is crucial. Not only for law enforcement but for community members, so they can get back and forth to work and school safely.

"If we see a snowstorm is predicted whether it will be a small one or large one the crews are ready to go. They know enough to pay attention to the weather that is actually occurring," says Stahl.

Stahl says crews do their best to make sure the roads are safe, but the drivers still have to be careful while out on the road.