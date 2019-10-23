Lead-Deadwood Elementary School renovations

Lead-Deadwood Elementary School went through a $3.4 million renovation project this summer.

Students and staff returned to school on Sept. 3 to an updated building.

"21st-century learning space. I thought that was pretty amazing," says fifth-grade teacher, Tom Paulsen.

Construction took place on the third and fourth floors during the summer. Crews worked on making the classrooms bigger, along with basic updates to the building.

"Been so long since it's been updated. That was one thing that needs to happen. The second thing is, are students nowadays learn different then kids did 30 to 40 years ago," says Paulsen.

With the recent updates, some teachers say it has become easier to tend to their student's different learning styles.

"Reading corners. Our learning table corners. We have a room between two different rooms for like some groups and stuff and for quiet time and test-taking and stuff," says one fifth grade teacher, Tanner Mcginnis.

Updated technology in the classrooms allows the teachers to provide students with a new way to learn while also having fun.

"One to one laptops with the students. Whether it has a smart board in the room. Audiovisual type stuff. It's just that you need more room to do a lot of that stuff," says Paulsen.

Even after the construction staff and students say they enjoy the familiar feeling that the building still offers.

Once the school year comes to a close, crews will be heading back into the elementary school to work on phase two of the project. This will entail them working on some more classrooms as well as moving the primary office.