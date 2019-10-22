Former Titan 1 Missile site sells for 119,000 dollars

People from both coasts came to bid on the former titan 1 missile site.

These 57 acres of land include a steel building, farm equipment, and missile silos.

"It includes everything, including the existing missile silos, now it's my understanding that those silos are 170 to 180 feet deep and they are literally full of water right now," said Bob Bertolotto, auctioneer.

The bids were on fire, quickly jumping from the starting price of 100,000 dollars.

"We were hoping it wasn't going to start quite as high as what it did, honestly I think if it would've started lower, I don't know if it would've brought as much as it did, and that's kind of where we were at, like I said, for the right price it would have been a good opportunity for him," said Robert Royer, Sturgis resident.

Standing on the former titan 1 missile site, it's not every day you hear about an auction that includes missiles, I'm talking about three titan 1 silos that were originally assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in the 60s.

"I got to tell you this is my first one, it's been a real thrill, we've had lots and lots of interest from around the country actually, and I can see it going back to possible grazing, maybe a homesite, who knows, somebody said here a while back, it could be a nice spot for a Sturgis rally campground," Bertolotto said.

The property sold for 119,000 dollars to a Sturgis local, but the Royer family walked away with everything they needed.

"I've always known this has been out here, I've been in the guards for almost 20 years, so I've known this stuff is out here, I've never actually been out here to look at it, it's pretty impressive all the things that they've already moved, and the silos that have been brought down, there's a lot of work to be done out here, but it was kind of a neat experience just come out here and check it out," Royer said.

The possibilities are endless for the future of this property because this area isn't zoned for a particular use.