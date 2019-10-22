Increase in vinyl record sales

According to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl records are expected to out-sell CDs in 2019.

Vinyl records began regaining popularity around 2012, and since then, sales at Black Hills Vinyl have been increasing.

"Every year since then, we've seen huge growth with young folks coming in. And more and older folks and baby boomers may be rediscovering their love of vinyl," says the co-owner of Black Hills Vinyl.

Even though Blacks Hills Vinyl mostly sells records, Calabrese says they don't see many people going out of their way to buy CDs.

"The interest is in either digital or vinyl just because of the connection you get with the music with the vinyl record," says Calabrese.

The cost for most records at the shop range from 15 to 30 dollars, which many people see as a small investment.

"More and more folks getting into collecting and starting to gravitate towards new vinyl as a way to express their fandom," says Calabrese.

Vinyl records aren't only great to listen to music. It's also a perfect way to bring different generations together.

"I've had conversations with my dad, who gave me a bunch of his old records. And yeah, it's just nostalgia," says one customer Stephen Nelson.

Nelson visits the shop often and says he has seen an increase in the amount of younger people coming in but believes it may be a temporary trend in some respects.

"Hop on the bandwagon because it's popular. But I think for those who truly do appreciate it and having those physical copies of the records, I think that is an endearing thing," says Nelson.