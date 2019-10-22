Beware of scams on the web and on the phone

Though South Dakota is one of the lowest reported states for scams, a local financial counselor says numbers can be skewed when people are not reporting every incident.

Financial counselor Terry Mills said the elderly and veterans are primary victims of scams, especially ones that come through the phone and on the web.

He said many organizations try to take advantage of people's kindness too by making fake charities using words like "children" or "veterans" to lure people.

Not only should you verify the organization by researching if it's legit but, take a second look at the name of the organization carefully.

Disabled American Veterans is a real non-profit but American Disabled Veterans is not.

"And if they say who they are say ask them to send some personal information some brochures or something. And then say I'll get back to you or something like that. That way you will find out if it's legitimate or not. Cause there are still some legitimate charities and people helping veterans and senior citizens out there too," Mills said.

Mills said if a phone number or an email looks unfamiliar, don't pick up and don't open it.