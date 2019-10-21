High winds collapse side of building in Custer

"So, it's kind of freakish you know," said Kelly Goad who walked by the store.

Sunday night, Mike Carter who is the director of emergency services and Custer officials responded to a call about a collapsed building on 6th Street and Main Street.

"Upon arrival when we got there, we found out the building hadn't actually collapsed," said Carter. "It was a façade on the side of the building and then the awning that covered that."

The culprit... eighty three mile per hour winds.

"It's kind of insane, I can't believe that the wind completely destroyed the side of a building," said Goad.

No one was harmed at Flora's Jewelry and Western Wear, but the same can't be said for the four unoccupied vehicles that were underneath.

"Of course the life safety issue is the first thing we did was to make sure that there was nobody trapped inside the vehicles," said Carter.

The debris left over from Sunday night's wind that blew through Custer damaged one of the oldest buildings in town.

Tim Hartmann is a planning administrator in Custer.

"We are an older town in South Dakota. Several older buildings within our main street of Custer City and our records indicate that it was built around the early 1900s," said Hartmann.

And to help survey the damages to this old building, the owner is deploying some new technology, flying a drone overhead to get a better look.