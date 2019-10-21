Sturgis Police release name of man who was shot to death in fatal home shooting

Sturgis Police have identified the man who was shot to death as 32-year-old Matthew Flagler.

Police said he entered a Sturgis home, refused to leave, so the homeowner shot Flagler and he ended up dying in the hospital.

Early Sunday morning a homeowner complained about a man messing with two vehicles right outside of their home in north Sturgis.

The homeowner said they heard the man and went outside and yelled at him to go away but the man did not leave.

Police said Flagler walked into the unlocked home and refused to leave saying the unarmed man approached the homeowners and one of them shot the man once in the chest with a small caliber revolver pistol.

Flagler was taken to Sturgis Regional Hospital and died.

Chief of Police Geody VanDewater said he does not think this is a home invasion but is unaware of Flagler's intention.

According to South Dakota Statute 22-16-35, a homicide is justifiable if committed by any person in lawful defense.

VanDewater said as the investigation continues they can later determine if this a stand your ground law type of case. But he said everyone has the right to defend themselves and their property.

He advises the public to take measures to protect themselves.

"I like to encourage people to have the options available to keep themselves safe. Lock their cars. Lock their houses. Have security and motion lights in place and just be prepared," VanDewater said.

VanDewater said it will be up to the State's Attorney to determine if the homeowner will be charged once the investigation is completed.