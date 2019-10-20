Mall goes on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun

One person has been detained at the Rushmore Mall for threatening behavior.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the mall early Sunday evening. The mall went on lockdown as police in tactical gear surrounded the building.

After a brief search the man was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers say the man was carrying a gun.

Mall officials says the suspect was walking around the mall earlier harassing people and telling them he had a gun.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.