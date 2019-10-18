Box Elder daycare helping parents, kids enjoy Halloween

Halloween is less than two weeks away and plenty of fun-filled events are taking place around the area. But what if you, as a parent, want a night of scares away from the kids?

Devine Daycare in Box Elder is holding just the event for those needing a night away.

If you're thinking about heading to Deadweird next weekend, owner Kayla Devine is ready to take your kids for a good and spooky time.

She knows how important it is for parents to have some time to themselves, without the kids.

"Me and my husband like to have our date nights and I'm pregnant so we're not doing anything for Deadweird this year, and I love Halloween. Halloween is my favorite holiday, so I decided to have a Halloween party here, where kids can come and have fun while their parents go and have fun," said Devine.

She plans on setting up a pumpkin patch in her backyard or garage if it gets too cold. Kids will get to paint those pumpkins and bring them home, do a fun fall craft decoration, and get their energy out with a Halloween dance.

With the daycare so close to the base, it's a safe place for kids to go.

"I do have so many recommendations from military families that I've taken in, it just helps them so they know. Not everyone has family around like we do, so just to have them be able to ease of mind that they can go have fun and their kids are going to have fun," said Devine. "Since I have an overnight slot, they don't have to worry about driving back and picking them up if they don't need to."

There are limited spots available for this Halloween-filled weekend, so make sure to give Devine a call soon. If you want more information, head to the daycare's Facebook page here.