Common agricultural pesticide has negative effects on deer, study says

A widely used pesticide for agricultural purposes is likely a danger to deer according to a new study by scientists at South Dakota State University.

The chemical causing negative impacts on the deer are causing serious birth defects in white-tailed deer.

The pesticide is one of the worlds most popular family of chemicals that is often used to coat and protect seeds of crops from insects.

Dr. Jonathan Jenks was one of the professors involved in the study, and he said the deer are likely getting exposed from the pesticides getting in run-off water.

"We had spleen and liver samples from free-ranging deer in North Dakota and we found that those deer, those free-ranging deer, or a lot of them, had higher levels of the imidacloprid than the captive deer had," said Jenks.

Neonicotinoid was found in reproductive organs of adult deer which likely exposed fawns to the pesticide before birth.

The impact of the pesticide on other animals needs further study, and researchers are preparing to look at effects on pheasants.