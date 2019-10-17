These sad puppy eyes will tug at your heartstrings

October is National Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and there are plenty of reasons you should celebrate. Owning a dog has been proven to improve mental and physical health. Studies have even shown that caring for a canine can increase your life expectancy by years. These creatures are a constant source of love and loyalty. Owning a pet teaches children responsibilities and provides unbreakable companionship. The local Humane Society of the Black Hills has dozens of dogs and puppies for you to choose from!

Adopting from a local shelter not only helps saves lives, it's a more cost effective and humane option over pet shops and mills. Adopting is a big responsibility, but many find the experience rewarding while gaining a sense of purpose. Jerry Steinley, the Executive Director for the Humane Society of the Black Hills says, “If somebody isn't sure about adoption, they should go home and think about it. Talk to the family, talk to the spouse, the kids and come back and make a good decision. We don't want to convince anybody to adopt if they're not ready. It's really important before you take animal home that you're ready to raise it and be ready to take that responsibility. So, if you’re ready to adopt, come down and talk to us. We'll walk through some of the process and some of the tips and some of the information about owning an animal. If you’re not sure, take a break, come on back the next day and we'll try to get you set up."

HSBH is an open admissions shelter and 2,100 animals have already been adopted through the organization this year alone. The shelter also offers a variety of kittens and cats that are ready to find their furr-ever home. There's also other ways to help the cause of the Humane Society. You can donate food and items for the animals or volunteer your time to walk a dog, read to a cat, or socialize with the many different pets they have there. The shelter is open seven days a week and welcomes all visitors. Now all that's left to do is pick out a name for your future pet!

