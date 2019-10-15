Rapid City man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police received the report of a firearm threat at the Budget Inn Motel.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Byrd of Rapid City.

Rapid City police said the altercation started as an argument between Byrd and another person, at which point a third person tried to intervene.

According to police, Byrd then went back to his motel room and grabbed a .22 caliber rifle causing that third person to feel threatened and call police.

Police said they found the .22 caliber rifle in Byrd's motel room and arrested him for aggravated assault.

A witness who was in the area petitioning, stumbled upon the scene by chance.

"I was making a phone call over here, and then I saw there were two cops who rolled up over here, and then a cop that came up behind me, and the one cop said to me, hey you need to get back, whatever, whatever, and I didn't know what was going on. So I walked around the corner and I saw a couple officers with big rifles pointed at the motel, so I was like, alright it's serious," said Dylan Littlefield, witness.

Littlefield said officers later explained to him law enforcement wanted to make sure he wasn't connected to Byrd by calling him inside the motel and warning him that police were outside.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public now that Byrd is in custody.