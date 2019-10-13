With gardening season over, how can gardeners prepare for the Spring?

Some crops that do survive the winter conditions are asparagus, rhubarb, and raspberries.

However, indoor gardening can be a challenge because of the shorter days during the Winter months, meaning gardeners will need extra lighting to sustain their plants.

The owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse suggested growing herbs indoors and had this advice for gardeners preparing for Spring.

"Sometimes if you've had carrots in the ground or some sort of root crop, that maybe will still be fine and you can harvest that but beyond that, it's probably cleaning off the debris, the plant material that should go on the compost pile or something, and then if you want to do something this Fall yet that prepares for next Spring's gardening, it would be the time to work up the soil and include some new compost, something such as the City landfill or whatever, and that will break down through the Winter and become good organic matter by Spring," said Tim Sime, owner of the Jolly Lane Greenhouse.

Sime said this time of year gardeners can collect the bounty of the work they have done throughout the summer.

Some popular crops to grow in the South Dakota springtime are tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and squash.

There are new varieties being developed and breed for gardeners to grow every year.