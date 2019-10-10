One Sturgis diner stays open during the storm

This week's snowstorm has caused some Black Hills schools and businesses to close, but the cold weather didn't bother Uncle Louie's Diner in Sturgis.

Diner owner David Stewart says he chose to keep his doors open for the community.

Despite slick roads, Stewart and his staff were able to get to work safely, which afforded them the perfect opportunity to prepare a hot meal.

Stewart says the main reason he stayed open is to serve the many workers out, plowing the roads.

He believes they deserve to warm up while grabbing a bite to eat.

"The other thing is that sometimes people want to get out, and as long as the roads are good, it's a good time to have a good cup of coffee and a good meal with people," says Stewart.

Stewart says his main goal is to keep his doors open for the public as the winter weather continues.