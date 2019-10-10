Storm clean up in Sturgis

It may be fall, but the Black Hills got the season's first taste of winter weather.

The storm cleanup continues for the Sturgis community after the snowstorm.

"Clearing out the streets, we began with the emergency routes and from there kind of went into the neighborhoods, and that's been ongoing," says the city manager of Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

Ainslie says cleanup efforts began early Thursday morning.

"We began preparing several days ago. Making sure that any of the irrigation systems were blown out, so they didn't freeze over the storm," says Ainslie.

Even though crews were prepared for the storm, there is still more work to be done.

"We will still be clearing off roads as well as pedestrian pathways and things like that. Pushing off the snow as well, and that will be continuing for several days after this," says Ainslie.

Some community members in Sturgis say shoveling the snow wasn't the difficult part, it was dealing with the wind.

And for one local Sturgis resident, he says he is used to this type of weather.

"Blows it in your face at times, but that is all apart of being in South Dakota, I guess," says one Sturgis resident Scott Gerry.

Scott says during the storm; it feels like he shoveled eight inches of snow.

"Got up early just to check. And did a light skim then. And then shoveled again in the morning and then again two hours after that," says Gerry.

As crews continue to clean up, it's essential to remember to stay cautious while driving, even if the snow is cleared from the streets.