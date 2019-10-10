The 33rd Annual Black Hills Powwow starts Friday

The 2019 Black Hills Powwow will be held at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center starting on Friday.

The 33rd annual powwow attracts hundreds of dancers and thousands of spectators.

The event is filled with Native American singing, dancing, drum groups and a variety of other events.

The powwow is already one of the largest in the world and it will be one of the first events held in the new Civic Center arena.

Stephen Yellowhack is the President of the Black Hills Powwow.

"To have that much more space, to have that much more dancers, that much more people to Rapid City during the powwow weekend is huge for us, and to have it here in the Black Hills and have the potential to be the largest powwow in the world," said Yellowhawk.

The larger space will give more opportunities for the vendors to showcase their abilities and for dancers to move.

This year's Black Hills Powwow begins Friday and continues until October 13. The First Grand Entry starts on Friday at 7 p.m.

