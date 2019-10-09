Shoppers prepare for storm with comfort foods and snow supplies

With cold weather in the forecast, shoppers are filling their carts with foods that bring warmth and comfort.

"What we see people gravitating toward is kind of the basics, bread, milk, eggs, anything to make soup, chili, things like that, comfort foods that are going to be nice and easy to make, throw them in the crock pot, if the power happens to go out, it's probably going to be close to ready and good to go for the day," said Dan Bruner, owner of Timmons Market.

"What we're seeing is comfort food, comfort food, and by the pound, not by the eats, people will buy three and four roasts at a time," said Thayn Fitch, meat cutter at Timmons Market.

Whether it's comfort food at the grocery store, or a new shovel at the hardware store, it's never too early to prepare for the snow.

"Everybody's looking for snow shovels, ice melt, your usual things, we also have sand waf to put in the back of your vehicle, some other things we're seeing too a little bit too is weatherizing your house, preparing windows and stuff that might have leaks, you can get weather stripping," said Kris Bertsch, store manager of Knecht Home Center.

It's always better to be safe than sorry, from your ride to work to preparing your home.

"Think about what you've got planned over the next couple days, what you're going to need to get through as the snow's falling, and then thinking about are you going to be out and about or are you going to try to stay home and keep yourself safe," said Bertsch.