An increase in state park fees could be happening sooner rather than later

The Black Hills is known for its beautiful state parks, but to keep those parks up to par, admission often comes with an entrance fee.

A proposal to increase state park fees was approved by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission.

The next step is for the legislative committee to review the proposal, either giving it their stamp of approval or sending it back for further review.

Currently, annual passes are $30, but if approved, the price would go up to $36, while the cost for daily passes would increase from $6 to $8.

The money from those increased fees would go towards infrastructure needs, including repairing campgrounds and roads.

"You really hate to pass it on to our visitors because they are the people that come out and enjoy our parks. At the same time, you know it's a user fee philosophy. So if everybody pitches in and helps out, then we can keep our parks in pristine condition. Especially here at Custer State Park," says the program manager for the parks visitors center, Kobee Stalder.

If the proposal is approved, the increase in prices will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.