Black Hills Energy is ready for electrical challenges with upcoming winter storm

With the forecast for winter weather beginning late Wednesday, Black Hills Energy is ready for any weather-related service issues and necessary restoration efforts. Black Hills Energy reminds customers to stay safe during hazardous weather conditions and offers tips to prepare customers due to weather-related service interruptions.

Although a key component of Black Hills Energy’s preparedness includes constant monitoring of weather forecasts, which you can do that TIon our mobile weather app, much of our ability to respond quickly is the result of actions taken before extreme storm like conditions actually hit, including:

• Routinely inspecting and updating our electrical system to ensure it is in good shape.

• Developing staffing plans to provide 24-hour outage response and Black Hills Energy reliability center that dispatches Black Hills Energy crews.

• Coordinating efforts with city, county, state emergency officials and first responders.

• Providing ongoing service restoration updates to customers through various communication mediums such as local media, email and text messaging directly to customers, Black Hills Energy website and Facebook page.

“Providing safe, reliable service is our top priority. We regularly inspect and maintain our system to ensure reliability and safety,” said Marc Eyre, director of electric operations for South Dakota and Northeast Wyoming region. “Our expert crews are scheduled 24/7 during storm conditions for any electric emergency that requires immediate attention.”

“If an electrical service interruption occurs, we will make every effort to restore your power as quickly as possible. We realize that these situations are an inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience as we work to restore service,” said Eyre.