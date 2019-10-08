Supreme Court still ruling on case affecting LGBTQ rights

The United States Supreme Court is hearing three cases today that will have an impact on LGBTQ rights.

This case will determine whether or not it is legal for business owners to fire LGBTQ people for who they are.

It's the first time a *transgender* civil-rights case comes before the court.

If passed, it can take away federal protections from the LGBTQ community.

Carla Douglas is a mediator.

"Very worried, especially for how are they going to live. Whose gonna want to hire them. Is it safe to even be outside. It would mean that if they pass this discrimination law, why even have a discrimination law."

The court seemed divided during those arguments today.

Justice Neil Gorsuch said today that the case seems close.