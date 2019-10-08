Native Americans say uranium mine is "desecrating" lands

Native Americans opposing the uranium mine near Crow Butte, Nebraska say it's infringing upon their lands.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe and Magpie Buffalo Organization is hosting a two day conference of cultural education and information sharing.

People gathered at the No Uranium in Treaty Territory Summit in Rapid City to become more educated about what's going on with uranium mining.

The group says they're standing up for the people of the Black Hills.

Cheryl Angel is a Lakota Native.

"Our lands are being desecrated from a cultural viewpoint, from a spiritual viewpoint, from a physical viewpoint," said Angel. "All of these matter to us, all of these are relevant to us, all of these need to be taken into consideration before permits are being given to any mining company."

The Crow Butte Mine's website says the mine has never been cited for polluting any well off the mine site in their 24 years of service and takes water samples every two weeks for each of their wells.

They also say no contaminants from their operations have ever been detected downstream from the mine site.

The event continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn next to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.