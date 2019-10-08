2019 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal

In order to do their part in protecting the environment we live in, the Rapid City Solid Waste Division is holding their Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event Saturday, Oct. 12..

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can come to the Central States Fairgrounds and drop any household hazardous waste materials for disposal.

This year they are partnering up with Feeding South Dakota and are encouraging the public to donate non-perishable food items when they come to drop of their hazardous waste.

"We love Feeding South Dakota especially coming into the Holiday Season here very soon it's really important to us that with such a huge community outreach that we are having from this event bringing everybody together," sane Jancie Hager with the Rapid City Solid Waste Division. "You're going through your cupboards anyway so throw a non perishable food item in there and bring it with you when you come."

Only household hazardous waste items like antifreeze, aerosols and pool chemical will be accepted, business and commercial items will not be taken.

"The hazardous household waste disposal event is very popular and we try to host it every couple years," said Torie Fields of the City's Solid Waste Division. "It's an opportunity to get rid of materials and chemicals that have been sitting around the house, yard and garage. And the food drive is an added bonus for every one participating in the event this year."

The public is encouraged to use the Lacrosse Street entrance into the fairgrounds if they are planning to drop off their hazardous waste materials.

Any questions please call 605-355-3496