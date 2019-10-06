Marathon runners line up for something deeper than a race

With a record year of more than one thousand people, the ten year anniversary of the Run Crazy Horse Marathon is one for the books.

Jerry Dunn is one of the co-founders of the marathon.

"People are coming from all over the states, I think we have like forty three or forty five states this year and a couple foreign countries," said Dunn.

This marathon is more than just race, it's an adventure.

Jadwiga Ziolkowski is the CEO at Crazy Horse Memorial.

"For all these people to just start on a journey that's their journey, they all have a personal reason for running it," said Ziolkowski. "Some may be their first, some may be their tenth year here, but it's all about personal journeys and growth and what you want to do for yourself and how you want to make yourself better so you can be better for others."

A few reasons why people run marathons are for health benefits, to meet new people, and also patriotism.

Randy Woodward is a patriotic marathon runner.

"I got hit by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005. After nine months in the hospital in Virginia, I was told I'd never run again," said Woodward.

Five years later, Woodward started back up running and had one goal in mind.

"Trying to do a marathon in each of the fifty states, this will make state number thirty one with a flag," said Woodward.

By the end of November, Woodward plans to knock out thirty seven states.