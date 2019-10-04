Traveling during the holiday season

The holidays are right around the corner, and according to AAA, more than 54-million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving in 2018. During Christmas, that number was even higher at 112 million.

The holiday season may not be your priority, but if you plan to fly during that time and you haven't already booked your flights, then it might be time to get started.

"It's best to book as far in advance as you can. If you're willing to drive to Minneapolis or Denver, your options are probably going to be a little bit better," says district manager of AAA, Rhonda Keller.

One traveler says he's not a fan of flying during the holiday season, but when he does, he makes sure he's prepared.

"Do it earlier because number one it's cheaper well a little bit. Also, you can save a few bucks," says one traveler, Douglas Sickels.

Keller, says she usually doesn't see a drastic difference in price when someone looks at flights during any specific day of the week.

"Chances of having a reduction and waiting is just too much of gamble, and the longer you wait, the more expensive those seats can get," says Keller.

Booking your flight in advance isn't the only thing you can do to make your life easier, heading to the airport prepared is also a plus.

"Do as much pre-check as you can. Pay for your bags ahead of time; have your seat assignments. Download your boarding pass on your phone, so once you get to the airport, all you have to do is go through security," says Keller.

If you do plan to wait until the last minute to buy airfare, it's important to be flexible on the day and time you travel.