Sixth anniversary of the October 2013 blizzard brings lessons and reflections

October 3 marks the sixth anniversary of the historic blizzard in 2013.

A two-day storm that kept Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management busy for six months.

"Hearing the wind whip around and seeing the snow accumulate and the drifts, the gigantic drifts that were created because of the snow, my own home, personal fence fell over in the backyard and my kids were at home alone, everybody has their own story about what happened and where they were," said Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management.

Power outages, stranded vehicles, and fallen trees, South Dakotoan remember where they were when the Historic Blizzard hit in October of 2013.

"It was devastating, what we saw, we went out and we could do single power restoration, where he would climb a pole or do something like that where he had somebody with him that was safety, and at the same time I was able to see how destructive that storm is," said Veronica Kusser, Marketing Manager for West River Electric.

Experiencing this storm brought with it many lessons, including the power of social media.

"The lesson learned there is to just take that weather report a little bit more to heart, and of course we've improved a lot of our processes. We had just started on social media maybe two years before that, a year before that, and gained a lot of followers with that, we found out the reach of social media is amazing," White said.

The storm also inspired city-wide changes.

"What we've done to try to stave some of that off, make it a little easier is we've gotten larger poles meaning larger around, and also our spans between the poles have gone from 350 feet down to 225 to 250 feet, its helped considerably," Kusser said.