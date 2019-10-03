Ride-sharing services could be impacting airports

Ride-sharing services. They're right at our fingertips and offer an easy way to get around. But sometimes, this new technology comes with unintended consequences.

Ride-sharing services are a common way for many people to get to their destination.

"It's pretty quick. It's easy, you know, you just put the app on your phone, and your pretty much good to go," says one local resident, Courtney Malone.

Due to the rise in popularity of apps like Lyft and Uber, some airports around the country see a decrease in the parking lot and car rental revenue. But here at the Rapid City Regional Airport, they say that's not the case.

"What we see is a possibly identified threat, and we hope to turn that into an opportunity for maybe another avenue as revenue as well," says deputy airport director, Toni Broom.

Broom says people usually pay an airport user fee, and some airports are now charging a pickup fee for Lyft and Uber drivers.

"We have not yet implemented such a fee. However; we're in the process of developing an entire ground transportation policy which would address some of those issues," says Broom.

One local Lyft driver, Laurie Schlecht, says she has seen a fair amount of passengers request rides to and from the airport. On average, the ride can cost $15-$20.

"We're sitting over at the cell phone lot until we actually get a ride for pickup, and then we will drive up to the front door for them," says Schlect.

Even though the airport has not seen a decrease in parking and rental car revenue; they're keeping a close eye on the issue.

"A lot of our customers still want to come and rent their car to go to Mount Rushmore, although we're hearing some are taking Lyft rides up to Mount Rushmore," says Broom.

And for one traveler, she says that these apps have an upside beyond the price.

"When you get to your destination, and if it's a bigger city and your not familiar with it, it's a lot easier to have Uber or Lyft pick you up. They're locals and are familiar with where they are going and everything," says Malone.

If the transportation policy is approved, Broom says the fees won't go into effect until next year.