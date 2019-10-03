Second South Middle School student brings BB gun to school, two incidents in two weeks

Another BB gun was found on South Middle School grounds Wednesday.

This is the second BB gun that has been brought to South Middle School in just two weeks. I talked to some grandparents and parents who they think it would be beneficial to up security.

Vernel Trove is a grandparent to two students at South Middle School.

"I think the security in the middle schools needs to be upped some. We have had a changing environment over the last five years and I think the safety of our children, my grandchildren, my granddaughter, my grandson are of the upmost importance. They are our future, they should never be afraid to go to school," said Trove.

Another grandparent for a student said a BB is still concerning, especially on school grounds.

"I'm actually not very happy about it, I know a BB gun doesn't do a lot of damage...but what's the next thing, that's what I'm concerned about."

Mandy Haumschild is a parent at South Middle School and said increasing security would be beneficial to any school, but a BB gun wasn't too concerning for her.

"Just because its a BB gun it doesn't really bother me, but someday a kid might bring something else"

The Rapid City Police Department deferred to talk about this incident and the school district reached out to say there will be a meeting on October 10 at South Middle School for families regarding the recent security incidences.