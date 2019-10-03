New community needs assessment focuses on Native people

The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board will release the survey Oct. 7, and it's the first of its kind.

The survey aims to capture the needs and wants of Rapid City's Native community in regards to their health care.

Historically, the federal government's approach has left out spirituality and holistic health, which are important facets of wellness to many Native American people.

"The ultimate goal of this entire process is to improve health care outcomes for our people, you know there's too many Lakota people around this city who haven't gotten the care they deserve, or they haven't been able to access care the way that they should have, and if things work out here the way we hope they work out, and a way that we're working toward them working out, we can reduce the number of people going without care," said Brandon Ecoffey, communications director for the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board.

The data collected will guide policy changes at the Oyate Health Center allowing the Native people to define their own needs and care.