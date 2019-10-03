Rapid City sees influx in building permits in September

Rapid City saw an influx in building permits in September and its a sign of the city trying to create more housing.

This September, nearly 500 building permits were issued totaling to a value of more than $25 million.

It's the second-highest number of permits issued in the month of September since 2013.

Some building permits are for construction of apartments and homes.

At this point, 450 single-family housing lots were approved.

One of the main projects the City partially approved is the Shepherd Hills complex by Dream Design near Menards to create more than 600 apartments.

City Community Development Director Ken Young said this influx shows the city's economy is growing in the right direction.

"There's very good forecast into the future. We've talked with a lot of developers both for commercial and residential developments. So there's a lot of things on the horizon. And of course everyone knows what's happening with Ellsworth and that's going to be an impact," Young said.

In early September, City Council approved the Rapid City Affordable Housing Policy creating a strategic housing plan.

The goal is create dialogue with developers, contractors, and others in the community to identify what policies need to be adopted to lower costs for tenants and homeowners.

Young said the City is thinking of ideas like offering different zoning allowances and permit cost-reductions to attract more developers.