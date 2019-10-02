City increases flows from Pactola Reservoir and Deerfield Lake

The City increased the flow from Pactola Reservoir twice in two days, from 100 cubic square feet per second to 140.

When the flow reaches more than 300 cubic square feet per second, the roaring water can impact City bike paths and cause water use advisories.

"Given where we were during the summer when we were as high as 500 cubic feet per second, these are just some marginal increases probably based on the precipitation that we've experienced the last few days, again, people may see just a little bit of increased volume or rapidity of the water, nothing to be concerned about," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator of Rapid City.

The flow from Deerfield Lake was also increased due to the Bureau of Reclamation's recommendations.

Flows stabilize at 100 cubic feet per second, and the City doesn't anticipate any big increases during the winter months.