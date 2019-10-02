Prevention and recovery: tips for parents concerned about teens vaping

Many substance abuse signs align with typical teen behavior, moodiness, fatigue, and changing routines.

"The signs and symptoms are pretty universal, however, it can get a little bit confusing, to sum it up into a word, change," said Burke Eilers, Executive Director of WellFully.

74 percent of adults in treatment started using substances before the age of 18.

"Looking at those significant changes, and we know statistically that the youth that have parents that are not permissive, that talk to their kids about the dangers of substance use, and they model not using substances to cope and stuff, those are the kids that don't use, so parents do matter, it matters that they talk to their kids," said Michele Brink-Gluhosky, addiction counselor for Lifeways.

Working with the school district, Lifeways focuses on prevention but when that doesn't work, recovery is key.

"Vaping may start off with flavored kinds of products, and then kind of go into nicotine, and then it can be a tool that can be used for cannabis or marijuana," Eilers said.

Addiction is a disease, and educating teens about the dangers of vaping and other substances is the first step in prevention.

"Once a student starts using a substance, there's that risk of that brain switching gear, and that reward center and addiction can happen so quickly, you never know, it can happen to anybody, so we don't want them to start to begin with and the problem is that the fear factor hasn't been there for vaping," Brink-Gluhosky said.

To support teens, both Lifeways and WellFully offer aftercare programs.