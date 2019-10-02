17th annual Festival of Books starts Friday

The seventeenth annual South Dakota Festival of Books will be held in Deadwood starting Friday.

The festival is held each year in the Fall, alternating between eastern and western locations. Local authors that will be present include: Donald Montileaux, Elizabeth Cook-Lynn, Stephanie Anderson and Bill Markley.

Chris Enss is the vice president of Western Writers of America and will be presenting each day at the festival.

"From the smallest child to the oldest gentleman who still loves a variety of Westerns. There are a variety of books that they can choose from and where else are you going to be able to go and get up close and personal with those wonderful authors and finding out their motivation for writing this book," said Enss.

The event draws in more than 5,000 people and an additional 5,000 students attend to meet children's authors and illustrators.

For more information about the authors attending or tickets for the festival this weekend, visit sdhumanities.org.

