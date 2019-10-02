Red lights are turned on to commemorate fallen firefighters

Fire houses across the Black Hills are going red this week in honor of the fallen firefighters the nation has lost.

When the sunlight fades, the lights come on.

Fire stations across the nation, including one in Piedmont, are turning on red lights to pay homage to the firefighters loss.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts Light the Night every year during the first week of October.

In 2018, 92 firefighters died in the line of duty.

One of them was David Fischer.

The former Sturgis firefighter lost his life after being hit by debris from a propane tank that exploded in a house fire in Tilford.

See related story Firefighter killed in Tilford Fire identified

The loss of Fischer still weighs heavy on many people's hearts.

"It really hit the community hard because we really haven't encountered a lot of those. There's been very little frequency of having a loss like that hit our area. It's something that we will never forget. It's something as, we as firefighters, we certainly don't take that for granted," Piedmont Fire Department Public Information Officer Steven Monteforte said.

Monteforte said the station plans to host another tribute Thursday if weather permits.