Flu shot season is back

Flu season. It typically ranges from October through the end of March, which means it's the perfect time to get the flu shot.

"It's going to take your body about a week or two to start making those

anti-bodies to help protect you from the flu," says Dr. Stephen Neabore.

Dr. Neabore says the shot works for about six months, and anyone getting it now should be protected throughout the flu season.

"That's not to say that it stops working. It just means that's your maximum effect and maximum benefit from the flu shot," says Neabore.

Currently, there are two doses of the shot. Typically people age 65 and older will receive a higher dose, while others who are six-months to 65 will get stick to the usual treatment.

Getting your flu shot sooner rather than later won't only protect you, but the people around you.

"There are some people that can't get the flu shot. So if people's immune system is compromised or if they're undergoing chemotherapy or treatment for cancer," says Neabore.

There is no way to pinpoint when flu season officially picks up, but Dr. Neabore says people who work in health care, a prison or frequent a confined area are at more significant risk.

"People can transmit the flu before they even have symptoms. So when that virus is starting to multiply and replicate in your body, you can transmit it before you even feel sick," says Neabore.

Besides the flu shot, continually washing your hands, staying away from sick people and staying home if you're not feeling good are some other vital ways to keep germs away.

If you're looking to get your flu shot, you can head over to the Regional Health Clinics, along with your local stores like Safeway and Walgreens.