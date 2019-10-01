Dick & Jane's Super Spot ruling

After many issues with the new location of Dick and Jane's Super Spot on Deadwood Avenue, U-S District Judge Jeffrey Viken has finalized the ruling.

That being the City of Rapid City stepped over its boundaries and violated the store owner's first amendment rights.

Back in 2017, the owner, David Eliason, took steps to open an adult store in the Rapid City area.

At first, the city Planning Commission gave the store the approval to move into the new location at a strip mall, but soon received complaints from the nearby Karate for Kids. That then lead to the city council denying the store's conditional use permit.

However, the court granted a temporary injunction in favor of Dick & Jane's, and the store opened its doors in February of 2018.

On Monday, Judge Viken granted summary judgment to Eliason, saying some city ordinances were an unconstitutional prior restraint of free speech.

Judge Viken also ordered the two sides to confer on a trial to determine damages that are owed to Eliason.

When a settlement does happen, and it comes to funding, city attorney Joel Landeen says there are a liability fund and insurance coverage that will pay that claim.

"Mr. Eliason business was delayed, so we recognize there is probably going to be some damages. However, right now we're pretty far apart in what we think those damages are," says Landeen.

Landeen says some of those disagreements range from when permits were pulled when the shop could have opened, and the lost profits.