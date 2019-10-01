Apprentice brewing up a new career in Sturgis

In the past three years, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation received $1.6 million in apprenticeship grant funding. The program allows registered apprentices to get on-the-job training from a qualified worker or business in their field of choice.

Jonathan Englund is the manager for the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation in Spearfish.

"The incentive program is out there to encourage business to take on individuals that want to be apprentices. The benefit to the businesses is that they can train the apprentice the way they want," said Englund.

According to Start Today South Dakota, nearly 90% of apprentices are employed after completing their apprenticeship with an average starting salary of $60,000 per year.

"There are actually thousands of occupations that qualify to be apprentice-able. We've had anything from service technician to an automotive dealer ship, to a butcher, brew master, and organic farmer," said Englund.

And there's no age limit on participants. "We've had from ages I believe from 18 to in their 40's," said Englund.

The program has helped brewing apprentice, Dawson Johnson.

"Well right now there's a lot of breweries opening up. You can see that competition is really hard out there right now," said Johnson.

An opportunity that goes beyond any regular job.

"It is a really good opportunity for me, and it's something that I'm glad I got to try and I'm excited to see where it will lead in the future," said Johnson.

After his apprenticeship is over, Johnson will be a certified brewer in the United States.

