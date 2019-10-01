Female bikers are traveling the world in a new relay

For the first time, female motorcyclists are traveling the world in a new relay.

Fifteen female bikers proudly revved their engines as they drove down Main Street marking their arrival in Sturgis to take a break from the Women Riders World Relay.

Tackling rain, wind, cold and lightning storms since Murdo, South Dakota has made the 440-mile planned route a tough one.

"It's cold. So a couple of the women are struggling to maintain body temperature. We are trying to make sure we have appropriate gear for everybody. Keeping everybody warm and safe," Michelle Lamphere, Women Riders World Relay Chief Financial Officer said.

But the women are pushing through and will end up in Casper, Wyoming to pass the hand-carved baton.

A biker carries the baton in a canister attached to a backpack. Inside the locked canister are papers signed by every female who has carried the baton.

Hayley Bell is the founder of the relay and comes from the UK. She said her main goal was to ignite a global sisterhood.

"It has blossomed into something quite significant and it's making history. The connections that we've seen happen and the friendships that have been formed and the unity the women have shown within each other, you know, all encompassing. All accepting," Bell said.

One of the riders also brought two Corgis, Justin and Chloe, as their fellow travel companions.

"I am a disabled veteran and Chloe is my service dog. And Justin is my new puppy. So this is his very first big ride. She's (Chloe) gone cross country four different times already," Heather Haggard, a biker in the relay, said.

Lamphere said this ride is also a moment for businesses to recognize the thousands of consumers they are sometimes forgetting. She said women have limited selections when it comes to purchasing bikes and gear.

"I hear that same sentiment from a lot of women. They like more options than just pink. We see a lot of pink gear and embroidered flowers and things on it. There's kind of a trend to take men's gear and shrink it down. But often times it's not really fit for female proportions," Lamphere said.

However, Lamphere said she is starting to notice some companies catering to their needs.

As for the baton, it will make it's way through the west of the U.S., down to Mexico, through South America and back to the U.K by February.