All-ages music venue collectively brings the community together

Many music venues have an age limit of 21 or older, not giving teenagers the opportunity to get involved in their local music scene.

"A lot of places aren't all-ages, a lot of venues where you can see live music are bars and stuff, and I just wanted to have another option, somewhere without alcohol, somewhere where everybody can go, and somewhere you can play however weird you want," said NaTasha Carman, owner of The Cave Collective.

We're surrounded by art in Rapid City but one local music venue has more than just that to offer the community.

"I want people to say they grew up going to shows at The Cave Collective, at this DIY venue in their local town, in small town South Dakota because it's a very loving environment, and it's very accepting to all," said Wyatt Fenner, musician in Someday Best.

The Cave Collective opened this summer offering a platform for performers, as well as school tutoring and volunteer opportunities.

"I think what was lost in the digital age was this, this atmosphere and this feeling because yes you can fall in love from at home but it's nothing, absolutely nothing compared to falling in love with this atmosphere and the bands and the people that you meet at the shows," Fenner said.

What once was a thriving music scene in Rapid City, venues like this hope to bring back more live performances back to the area.

"Back in the day, Rapid City was known by every touring band that this is a place to stop, a lot of huge bands that you would go see at a big amphitheater now played on a stage like this back in the day, so you never know what you'll see or where they'll be in a couple years," Carman said.

The owners of The Cave Collective said there is a lot of talent here that just needed a stage.