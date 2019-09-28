Shoes and socks giveaway

More than 500 children and adults from the Rapid City area got a special gift on Saturday morning.

Organizations gave out socks and athletic sneakers to hundreds of families in need.

To make this day a success, community members and students from Central and Stevens High School were there. They helped with feet washing and assisting people on how to find the right size pair of shoes.

The Regional Director of Samaritan's Feet, Denise Blomberg says there is never a wrong time to receive new shoes. She believes this is the perfect time because of the new school year and the colder months.

"We have kids and adults that are wearing shoes that are too small, too big. There are boys wearing girl shoes and vice versa. Everybody deserves a new pair of shoes. And to serve others in the community shows that people really care and that we want the best for you," says Blomberg.

Blomberg says this wasn't only a day to help others but a unique way to create new relationships.

The event was sponsored by Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society.